Opelika police searching for man who stole hundreds of dollars worth of tequila

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika Police are searching for a man who stole $400 worth of tequila from an ABC store.

“On 11/14/19, at approximately 4:26 P.M., an unknown suspect stole two (2) $400.00 bottles of tequila from the ABC Beverages location at 3051Frederick Road, Suite #1,” shared Captain Shane Healey.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, approximately 5’11” tall and weighing about 185 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black vest and sweater with jeans. He left the store traveling toward Auburn in a gray van believed to be a Dodge Caravan.

Anyone with information on this incident or who recognizes the suspect is asked to please call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665. You can remain anonymous.