OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing Opelika woman, 35-year-old Rachael Whaley.

She was last seen on Friday, 09/16/2022, wearing a pink outfit at the Western Sizzlin, located at 920 Columbus Parkway. At approximately 8:00 p.m., Whaley was picked up by a black passenger car with dark tinted windows. According to close friends, Whaley’s last known whereabouts were in the area of Phenix City/Columbus, GA.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Rachael Whaley, please contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.