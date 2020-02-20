Opelika police searching for Officer impersonator who groped young female driver

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police are searching for a man who police say impersonated an officer, pulled over a teenage girl who was alone in her vehicle and sexually assaulted her.

The incident happened Tuesday, February 18th, 2020 at approximately 4:30 PM.

“The Opelika Police Department responded to a call of someone impersonating a police officer. The offense occurred on Old Opelika Road off Fredrick Road. The victim was a teenage female driving alone in her car. She pulled over when a white pick up truck got behind her. The truck had an amber light flashing on top of it. During the contact the suspect, described as a white male in his mid to late forties, sexually groped the victim before allowing her to leave,” said Shane Healey.

The victim said the suspect was wearing a black in color uniform without patches on the sleeve. She also described the uniform as having a badge that said Opelika Police.

“This case is being vigorously investigated by the Opelika Police Department. Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department,” said Healey.

The Detective Division can be reached at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-7556. You may remain anonymous.