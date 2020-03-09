Opelika Police searching for seven burglary suspects

The Opelika Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding seven burglary suspects.

Police say it stems from an incident at Mama Mocha’s Coffee on 1st Avenue back on February 8th.

Investigators say the seven suspects are wanted for questioning. You’ll find their pictures, released by OPD, in the video attached to this story.

If you recognize any of them, you’re asked to call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665 where you may remain anonymous.

