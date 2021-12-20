Opelika Police: Shopper shoots her own foot after dropping gun in store

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police are investigating an accidental discharge of a firearm inside a crowded store that led to a woman shooting herself in the foot.

Monday afternoon, Opelika police say a woman apparently dropped her gun inside the TJ Maxx at the Tiger Town shopping center. The weapon accidentally discharged, striking her in the foot. She was transported to the hospital for treatment. She is expected to recover.

Thankfully, nobody else was injured. Opelika police have left the store and say the incident remains under investigation.