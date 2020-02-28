Opelika police: Teen lied about sexual assault by police impersonator

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A teen’s report of being sexually assaulted by Opelika impersonator is false, according to Opelika investigators. Now, the investigation has shifted into potential charges against her for false reporting.

“After an exhaustive investigation, which began on February 18th, detectives for the Opelika Police Department have been able to prove that an alleged report of a police impersonator sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Opelika was false,” said Captain Shane Healey.

Captain Healey says using surveillance video from multiple sources, detectives were able to recreate the exact events reported in this case. Once confronted with this evidence, the victim recanted her story and admitted to lying.

“The investigation will remain ongoing with the focus shifting to the false reporting of this incident. Criminal charges are yet to be determined. Since the reported victim, in this case, is a juvenile, we will not be able to comment any further on this investigation or the outcome,” said Healey.

The Opelika Police Department would like to thank all the community members that provided crucial information during this investigation.

“We would also like to thank the members of the media that have been vigilantly pushing information to the public and passing along valuable clues back to the police department. Furthermore, we want to assure the citizens of Opelika that there is not a perpetrator on the loose posing as an Opelika Police Officer,” said Healey.