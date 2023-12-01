OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is ushering in a new era of citizen advocacy by forming a Social Work Division to enhance support for citizens grappling with a range of challenges and the chief of police is bringing a powerhouse problem solver into lead the efforts.

Chief Shane Healey acknowledges the evolving landscape of law enforcement, recognizing many calls involve a social service aspect that sometimes goes beyond traditional police capabilities. From domestic turmoil and mental health hurdles to more immediate concerns like the cost of a tank of gas or a night in a hotel room, Chief Healey emphasized the need for a broader approach to community well-being. The Social Work Division aims to provide immediate and long-term assistance, going beyond merely directing individuals to resources.

“Despite the abundance of resources available, there’s a realization that merely handing out informational flyers isn’t always enough to connect individuals with the assistance they need,” said Chief Healey

That’s where the expertise of Yarbi Cound, Opelika Police Department’s Social Work Coordinator, is vital. Cound has 23 years of expertise in juvenile probation, domestic violence intervention, DHR child welfare, and adult protective services. Officers can turn to Cound when they encounter persons who could benefit from the expertise of the Social Work Division.

“Anything really that our officers come into contact with and they see a need that might be met through our new social work division, they can come to me and we can work it out,” said Cound.

The goal is not only to address immediate concerns but also to provide long-term solutions by leveraging Cound’s extensive knowledge of social services within the community. Chief Healey attests to the positive impact Cound is already having on the community and the police department.

“They love having her here they are emailing her and calling her constantly they have such a heart to help the people in our community and they realize the opportunity they have to do that now in a better way,” said Chief Healey.

The Opelika Police Department is taking steps to provide a more comprehensive and compassionate approach to community policing, recognizing how social work plays a vital role in addressing the multifaceted challenges faced by citizens. Looking ahead, Chief Healey envisions the expansion of the division, with plans to hire additional advocates to better serve the city.