OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Police say a woman was caught on surveillance video using a young child to steal several fragrances from Ulta in Tiger Town on April 12th.

Video shows the woman entering the store and placing several fragrances in a shopping basket. The suspect is then joined by a young child wearing a backpack. The suspect places fragrances in the backpack before instructing the child to exit the store.

The suspect wore a light-colored blouse, black pants, and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on this incident or the suspect’s identity is urged to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220.