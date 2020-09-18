Opelika Police working to identify two people connected to Target theft

by: Ashley Moore

(Photos courtesy of Opelika Police Department)

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — Opelika Police say that on Sept. 12, an unknown white male and female went into a local Target and fraudulently scanned two items at a self-checkout register.

The items were an Elvie breast pump and a Ring doorbell camera. They were valued at $748 total. Police say they were stolen around 10:09 a.m.

Afterward, the subjects took the items to an employee to get the security webbing removed. The male then put the items in a bag and left the store while the female purchased two more products, police say.

According to police, the white male has a tribal tattoo on his left arm and was last seen wearing a green tank top and gray shorts. The female wore a maroon tank top and green pants. Police say they left in a black SUV.

Anyone that recognizes the individuals pictured in the surveillance footage or has any information about the incident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or call the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

