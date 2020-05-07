Opelika senior group fights isolation; hopes to play “Quarantine Bingo” with Matthew McConaughey

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Thanks to an exclusive invitation, WRBL News 3 was more than happy to accept, we are playing Quarantine Bingo with Opelika’s Recycled Teenagers. The invitation allows us to take a closer look at the extraordinary efforts on behalf of Opelika Parks and Rec to make sure its 65 and older group is staying connected while remaining apart.

A virtual room filled with laughter greeted WRBL’s Elizabeth White as she signed into Opelika’s Recycled Teens Quarantine Bingo on Zoom. The grand prize for winning is a miniature bottle of hand sanitizer. The prize announcement sent the group into fits of giggles.

“I look forward to it every day. I am just grateful to Valarie (White) for allowing us to do this; she is helping us tremendously,” shared Arden Snider, an Opelika Recycled Teenager.

Valerie White is the director for senior programs for Opelika Parks and Recreation. White’s Recycled Teens group consists of more than 300 adults 65-years and up. The group has been together for about a decade and typically enjoy numerous adventures in person.

“We do everything from exercising together to eating together. We do grief support and caregiver support. We also do day trips, overnight trips, and we travel internationally. We do a lot together” shared White.

When COVID-19 hit, all of the in-person group gatherings had to stop. Being 65 and older, this population faces the greatest risk of getting very sick with the virus. They also face the greatest risk of facing isolation and loneliness. White and her staff are making sure they meet their seniors’ needs by calling 300 plus Reyclced Teens each week to check on them. They also do drive-by visits at their homes along with virtual chat rooms for meetings, exercise, and games.

“We do a meeting morning chat and a happy hour just to make sure everyone does not feel alone. We do exercise classes and Bingo too,” shared White.

Members tell News 3 the online chats are frequently the highlight of their day where they get to laugh and cut-up with their friends. The group shares information with one another and offers suggestions on how to help their communities from home. Many sew masks to donate to local groups; they sponsor take-out meals from local businesses and work to help each other figure out online ordering and shopping.

WRBL’s time with Opelika’s Recycled Teens is a reminder to us all to seek out connections with seniors in our neighborhoods. Simple gestures can have the most profound impact.

“Leave little notes or surprises, a phone call or go and sit in their yard where they can see somebody. That’s what they need right now, and it is a lonely time. Please, just anything you can do to bring a smile to somebody’s face would be incredible,” shared White.

You can also help your older neighbors learn about technology. Help them set up a zoom account or offer to let them borrow your smartphone for a video call with their family or friends and show them how to watch church online. Just make sure all devices you share are sanitized, and you maintain a social distance.

Finally, WRBL has learned the group is trying to invite Matthew McConaughey to join in on their zoom bingo. So, Matthew, if you happen to see the story and are ready for the challenge, we can hook you up with the best senior Bingo group in town. You’ll have a ball. Alright. Alright. Alright.