OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika teen is facing Attempted Murder charges after investigators say he shot two teens over the weekend.

Saturday, September 24, at 11:42 a.m., Opelika 911 received multiple calls regarding gunshots and possible victims in the area of 16th Place and Pepperell Parkway. Responding officers learned two 19-year-old victims had been transported to the East Alabama Medical Center with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Opelika detectives investigated and arrested 19-year-old Petronium Lavon Bailey for Attempt Murder. A motive for the shooting has not been released.

This shooting remains under investigation and other charges are pending. If you have information, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.