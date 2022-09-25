A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika teen died over the weekend in a single-vehicle crash

Nicholas E. Northern, 19, was killed when the 1993 Mazda Miata he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree, and overturned. Northern was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash happened at 2:48 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, on Lee County 145, approximately eight miles east of Opelika, in Lee County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.