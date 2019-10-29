Opelika woman allegedly received stolen ATV’s, a ski boat, utility trailers, and other items

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika woman is facing multiple charges related to allegedly receiving a stolen ski boat, ATV’s, trailers and other stolen items from both east Alabama and west Georgia.

On October 9th the Lee County Sheriff investigators and deputies conducted a search warrant at 4336 Lee Rd. 401 in the Beauregard community of Lee County Alabama.

During the search, investigators recovered approximately $18,080 worth of stolen property, to include: a Crownlite ski boat, two Polaris ATV’s, a Honda Rancher ATV, a 6×12 utility trailer, a Spartan enclosed trailer and a Black Max Weedeater.

Investigators say the property recovered was confirmed to have been stolen from multiple jurisdictions, to include Columbus, Georgia; Camp Hill, Alabama; and Lee County.

As a result of the investigation On October 25th, 2019, Bobbie Gene Smart, 69, of Opelika was arrested and charged with 3 counts of receiving stolen property in the 1st degree.

Smart is being held in the Lee County Detention Center on a $15,000 dollar bond.

This case is still under investigation and more arrests are pending.