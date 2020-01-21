Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe remains unnamed eight years after remains discovered

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Baby Jane Doe case was born in January of 2012 when a small skull was found behind a mobile home off Hurst Street in Opelika, Alabama. Eight years later, Baby Jane has settled into the hearts of the community and investigators and has yet to leave.

“Every time I drive by Hurst Street, I think about her. I think have we done everything we can to help solve it,” asked community Baby Jane Doe advocate Alexis Meniefield

Opelika investigators continue to work the case. Captain Shane Healey says just this month detectives were tracking down a new lead, believing the child lived and was murdered in east Alabama by someone familiar with the Opelika area. Healey believes Baby Jane Doe is remembered daily by at least one person and possibly more at OPD.

“Absolutely. It’s a case that sticks with you, and what we want more than anything is to put a name with that face,” shared Captain Healey.

Menefield agrees. She’s presented the Opelika Police Department with a plaque honoring their continuous work on the case.

” We want justice and peace for her as well as a proper burial. She has been sitting on a shelf now for eight years, and it’s said, said Menefield.

Forensic testing revealed baby Jane Doe suffered long-term physical abuse at the hands of her killer, leaving her left eye blind and scarred until she was ultimately murdered between 2010 and 2012 when she was three to seven years old.

“I get chills. I feel like a killer has walked these roads, and I feel like they may still be walking these roads,” said Memefield.

Jane Doe is believed to be the little girl in these pictures taken at Greater Peace Baptist Church Vacation Bible School in Opelika.

The girl in the photos has yet to be identified.

“She was badly abused and lived a tough life, and there is nothing fair about what she had to go through at all. We just hope we can give her a small amount of justice if we can just find out her name,” said Healey.

Police say any tip, no matter how small, may lead to Baby Jane’s real name and justice. There is a $20,000 Reward in the case. If you have any information on the case, you are urged to call the Opelika Police Department’s Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. You may remain anonymous.