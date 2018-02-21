Opelika’s Caleb Ross resigns as head football coach

Opelika Bulldogs head football coach Caleb Ross is leaving to take the head coaching job at Prattville. Ross, a Prattville alum, was a Lions assistant coach from 2006-10.

He spent just one season at Opelika after taking over for Brian Blackmon.

Ross guided the Bulldogs to a 9-4 record and the quarterfinals of the AHSAA 6A playoffs. Ross came to Opelika after three seasons as the head coach at McGill-Toolen.

Blackmon was Opelika’s head coach for eight seasons before leaving to join Gus Malzahn’s staff at Auburn University.

Blackmon is now on the coaching staff at Troy University.

Opelika has scheduled a press conference for Wednesday in regards to the open head coaching position.