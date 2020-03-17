Opelika’s Chick-fil-A TigerTown alters service to protect public health

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – An East Alabama beloved eatery is making service changes to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect public health.

“Beginning Tuesday March 17, out of an abundance of precaution for the public health, Chick-fil-A TigerTown is going to be serving orders at the front counter for carry out only. Our dining area will not be open. Our award-winning drive thru will be open as usual. We are exploring the possibility of adding mobile curbside delivery. Thank you for your cooperation and your understanding during these unprecedented difficult days,” shared owner Andrew Barnes.

News 3 will update you as many restaurants and stores begin making changes to their operating procedures.

Thank goodness, we will still be able to hear them say “My pleasure” at the drive thru.