ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika missing persons case has evolved into a murder investigation in Alexander City following the discovery of a body believed to be Ricky Montel Johnson, 45. The remains were located on Henry Street in Alexander City over the weekend. Authorities suspect foul play. A post-mortem examination is underway to determine the cause of his death.

Detectives say their investigation led to developing Richardeon Felonte Davis, 31, of Camp Hill as a suspect.

On Tuesday, October 17, the Alexander City Police Department, with U.S. Marshals and the ACPD Special Response Group, executed a search warrant at a residence connected with Mr. Davis in Dadeville. Davis was apprehended and subsequently arrested on murder allegations. Davis remains behind bars at the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Detention Center.

Investigators say Davis and Johnson knew each other. Deputy Chief James Easterwood with the Alexander City Police Department says detectives are investigating a possible motive, but declined to comment further as the case continues.

Opelika Police Detectives are assisting the Alexander City Police Department with their investigation.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Alexander City Police at (256) 234-3421.