Opelika’s Mrs. Story’s to close indefinitely due to COVID-19 worker shortage

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – An East Alabama favorite eatery is closing indefinitely after struggling to find workers during the pandemic.

Miss Story‘s dairy bar in Opelika, Alabama, plans to close after 68 years of service to the East Alabama community on Saturday. The dairy bar is known for its famous hotdogs and milkshakes, warm service and smiles.

Owner Rhonda Boothe, who is also a nurse at EAMC, tells News 3 they have several workers out sick with COVID-19, plus finding and keeping workers has become their number one challenge.

“We are so thankful to everyone who loves us and offering us support. Until we find people who want to work, we can’t do this,” said Boothe.

They plan on closing Saturday after their inventory runs out—no word on if the restaurant has any plans of reopening.



