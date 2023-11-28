OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Get ready to embark on a magical journey at Opelika’s annual Reindeer Express, where the holiday spirit comes alive!

From December 14-16 at Municipal Park, 5-8 p.m., the festive extravaganza promises a sleigh-load of Christmas joy for everyone.

Hop aboard a train ride winding through a twinkling wonderland of lights. Don’t forget your camera, because Santa himself will be spreading joy and posing for pictures.

Thursday nights bring an extra dash of excitement with musical entertainment to serenade your festive spirits, and Reindeer Games full of merriment.

On Friday and Saturday cozy up by the fire pits and indulge in the delightful tradition of roasting s’mores. Warm your hands, warm your heart – it’s the perfect way to make the season even sweeter. Hot chocolate and concessions will be available. The Reindeer Express organizers have tried to make it affordable for all. Train rides are $2 per person, s’mores kits a dollar – cash only please.