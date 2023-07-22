COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The back to school shopping season is underway as families across the nation are purchasing the must-have supplies ahead of the school year. One nonprofit is putting military families first, giving children the tools they need for academic success.

The National Retail Federation estimates back to school spending will reach over $40 billion this year.

Operation Homefront, is giving back to Fort Moore military kids to help alleviate some of the financial burden on their parents. The nonprofit says frequent deployments and changes in stations, along with inflation and tightened budgets have taken a huge toll on military families.

U.S. Army soldiers and volunteers distributed backpacks and supplies to 160 students as a part of the 16th annual Back to School Brigade program on July 22. One volunteer has a special connection to the organization.

“I had some health problems,” said Codie Maile, the Operation Homefront team lead at Fort Moore. “My husband was deployed and I remember just being so far from family. So having support from the community meant a lot to me then. And so that’s what I want to do for other people.”

Throughout the day, families trickled into American Legion Post 35, stopping at each table to fill up their backpacks with notebooks, pencils and crayons.

For a Fort Moore couple with four daughters, they describe the operation as a blessing.

“It’s nice to know that there’s there’s people out there that care and want to contribute and help us out,” said Savannah Simms, a military spouse. “I think when we all just across the board, outside of the military help each other out, it’s a good thing and we can all kind of make it. We don’t have to struggle.”

The nonprofit’s goal of the event is to help students start the new school year with confidence and readiness. This year, Operation Homefront will distribute around 550-thousand backpacks since the program began in 2008 –saving families more than $60 million in back-to-school expenses.