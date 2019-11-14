Operation Iron Ruck will march in Auburn on game day with a life-saving mission

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Student veterans at Auburn University and the University of Alabama will put their football rivalry aside ahead of the Iron Bowl. Instead, they’ll join together on a mission to save lives.

Students vets will spend the days prior to the Iron Bowl marching with 22 pounds of gear on their backs from Tuscaloosa to Auburn. It’s all the in name of raising awareness of suicide among veterans and working to prevent these deaths.

Michael Pixley and Justin Schwab, both veterans and Auburn University students, joined Greg Loyd on “News 3 Midday” to discuss Operation Iron Ruck, explain what it is, and the group’s commitment to preventing suicides among veterans.

Want more information? Just need a friendly listener? Jacob Schwab says anyone who wants to contact him may reach him at his email, jrs0143@auburn.edu, or call him at 850-855-1060. Schwab says he also welcomes calls from fellow veterans feeling depressed who need to talk.