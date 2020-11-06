Operation Warp Speed seeking volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine trials in McAllen

News

by: Elizabeth Gomez-Patino

Posted: / Updated:

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—Operation Warp Speed announced Friday they are now seeking volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine trials in Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, Forth Worth and McAllen.

“The volunteers are the real heroes of this pandemic,” said Dr. Matt Hepburn, the vaccine development lead for Operation Warp Speed.

Operation Warp Speed is considering a total of six vaccine candidates and will continue to rely on clinical trial volunteers for the remaining candidates.

“The goal is safe and effective vaccines. It’s not cutting corners. The process we are talking about is the standard process set by the FDA,” said Hepburn, an infectious disease physician with the DOD.

Hepburn says the clinical trial process begins with Phase 1 early safety studies. Phase 2 looks for an immune response. Phase 3 is a larger study to see if the vaccine is effective while continuing to learn about safety along the way.

Where a typical Phase 3 trial may involve 3,000 people, the COVID-19 trials each have 30,000 or more participants, says Hepburn.

The randomized, double-blind, placebo controlled studies mean most people involved won’t know who receives a vaccine candidate or a placebo injection, which would provide no protection from the virus.

The difference will be determined by the number of people who get COVID-19.

For information on vaccine trials, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Friday

78° / 64°
Mainly cloudy
Mainly cloudy 10% 78° 64°

Saturday

76° / 66°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 76° 66°

Sunday

77° / 67°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 77° 67°

Monday

78° / 69°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 10% 78° 69°

Tuesday

78° / 71°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 40% 78° 71°

Wednesday

82° / 68°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 82° 68°

Thursday

80° / 66°
Showers
Showers 50% 80° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

72°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

69°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

68°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

67°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

66°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

66°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

65°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

65°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

66°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
66°

67°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

68°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

70°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

71°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

72°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

74°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
74°

75°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
75°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories