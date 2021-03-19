Oregon player calls out difference in weight rooms for NCAA women, men in viral tweet

Oregon’s Sedona Prince (32) plays during an NCAA basketball game against Colorado on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon Ducks player’s video has gone viral for showing the difference in resources available for women’s and men’s basketball players at the NCAA tournament.

Sedona Prince’s tweet included a video showing the men’s tournament in Indiana having a fully-equipped weight room, while the women’s weight room in San Antonio had one dumbbell set that topped out at 30 pounds and a handful of yoga mats.

“If you don’t see the problem, then you’re part of it,” she said in the video.

In a press conference Friday morning, the VP of NCAA women’s basketball said “they fell short” in preparing for the tournament.

Ducks head coach Kelly Graves joined AJ McCord on her radio show “AJ and Dusty” on 1080 The Fan Friday afternoon to emphasize his support of Prince’s comments and push for change.

“I’m proud of her, and I support them and their actions and thoughts,” Graves said. “They have a platform and she has used it to her credit. It is unfortunate in this day and age there is that discrepancy in the men’s tournament and the women’s tournament in terms of facilities.”

NBA great Stephen Curry retweeted Prince, calling out the NCAA and March Madness organizers.

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, who is also an avid basketball fan, weighed in on the controversy.

Prince “is exactly right,” Wyden tweeted. “This #MarchMadness inequality is shameful. Do better, @NCAA.”