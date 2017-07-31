Organization hosts panel discussion to help kids overcome stereotypes

COLUMBUS, GA- According to the Shifting Project’s website 189,000 children in Georgia have a parent in state prison or county jail, but the organization is hoping to change that.

The Shifting Project held a panel discussion dealing with different stereotypes children go through.

One of the organization leaders say they want every child to know they are better than their current state or circumstance.

“We are letting kids know that even though people say you may not be able to do this or statistics say you can’t you can always defy that if you just trust in yourself and keep pushing forward, and of course if you have the support which is what we want to provide that support for kids who don’t normally have that support at home.” Lakesha Weldon, Project Coordinator Shifting Project

Those on the panel included folks who are currently successful business owners and even apart of local law enforcement.

The organization also gave free school supplies to students that attended the event.

To learn more about The Shifting Project click here.