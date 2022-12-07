COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Local organizations came together, hosting nonpartisan events across the state to boost voter morale ahead of the U.S. Senate Runoff Election.

Organizations such as the ACLU of Georgia, When We All Vote, Black Bikers Vote and others gathered together off of Lumpkin Rd, giving back to the community while encouraging voter participation. The event featured free food, music, and t-shirts that read “It’s About Us, Black Votes Matter.”

Fallon McClure, Deputy Director for Policy and Advocacy at the ACLU of Georgia said events like these are crucial ahead of election day.

“With some of the things that have happened, with Senate Bill 202 and other things that are happening in Georgia, they’ve intentionally made it hard for black folks, folks of color to vote,” said McClure. “Right. That’s been the intention. But we all know when we have policies that put black folks first, when we thrive, everyone thrives and we all do well.”

Local and national organizations participating in the On The Run-Off Tour continued their efforts, making stops in Albany and Savannah. On December 4th, they went to Augusta and Atlanta.