COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A frequented portion of the Riverwalk is scheduled to close Monday March 28, 2022, and remain closed until December 2022.

Downtown Columbus holds races almost every weekend.

Runs that take place along the Chattahoochee River will be impacted, but organizers say they are ready to adapt.

The near nine-month closure will affect the triathlon race season, which falls in the summer months.

The city says two sets of stairs will fall on each side of the detour, which means some members of the public will be more impacted than others.

“The effect is commuters as well as people who rely on handicap access, those who aren’t able to go up and down the stairs as quickly and efficiently. I think if we as a city can establish the proper communication and get those commuters prior to seeing the gates … look I think communication is going to be really key here,” said owner of TriColumbusGA, Joanne Cogle.

Tri-Athletes will still swim in the Chattahoochee, bikers will be routed toward Fort Benning, and they are considering sending runners to the Phenix City side of the river.

City engineers say the 400-foot closure is to repair some of the erosion due to periodic flooding.