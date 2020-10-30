Ossoff continues attack on Perdue in Columbus as senator pulls out of scheduled third debate

COLUMBUS (WRBL) The day after going after Republican Sen. David Perdue on the debate stage in Savannah, Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff remained on the attack during a stop across the state in Columbus.

And the attacks came as news broke of Perdue pulling out of the third and final debate scheduled for WSB-TV in Atlanta on Sunday.

“Well, last night didn’t go well for him,” Ossoff said in an exclusive interview with WRBL News 3 minutes after learning of Perdue’s decision. “He was called out for his personal corruption. He was called out for his failures during this pandemic, telling us COVID-19 was no deadlier than the flu. He was called out for trying to take away health care from people with pre-existing conditions. This is a man who hasn’t held a single town hall meeting in six years. He feels entitled to the Senate seat. He doesn’t want to answer to the people and that’s why he’s backing out of our last debate.”

In a statement, Perdue’s Communications Director John Burke said that the senator would be attending a rally with President Donald Trump Sunday in Northwest Georgia.

“For eight of the last 14 days of this campaign, Senator Perdue went back to Washington to work for much needed COVID relief for Georgians which Jon Ossoff’s top donor Chuck Schumer derailed,” Burke’s statement read. “Senator Perdue also voted to confirm Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett despite not a single member of the Senate Democrats crossing over – and Jon Ossoff would have joined their opposition had he been in the Senate.”

The Perdue campaign says the senator will be working hard leading into the Tuesday General Election.

“To make up for the lost time, Senator Perdue has over 20 campaign stops planned for the closing days of this race, and he is excited to welcome and join President Trump in Georgia before November 3rd to campaign for both of their re-election efforts,” the statement concluded.

Perdue withdrew as a clip from the Wednesday night debate in Savannah went viral on Twitter. The Ossoff campaign posted the one-minute clip and it picked up nearly 11 million views in 24 hours.

“Well perhaps Sen. Perdue would have been able to respond properly to the COVID pandemic if you hadn’t been fending off multiple federal investigations for insider trading,” Ossoff said to the senator. “It’s not just that you are a crook, senator. You’re attacking the health of the people you represent. You did say COVID-19 was no deadlier than the flu. You did say there would be no significant uptick in cases. All the while, you were looking after your own assets. And your own portfolio. And you did vote four times to end preexisting conditions.”