COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff is continuing his legislative push to help military personnel.

Ossoff was among the Democrats working across party lines this summer to help Iraq and Afghanistan War veterans suffering from illnesses related to exposure to toxic burn pits.

Ossoff tells WRBL he’s still fighting, but this time it’s to help service members tangled in red tape.

“I have heard from veterans in Georgia that the delays in getting their service records are a huge problem,” Ossoff said.

And, Ossoff has introduced a bill in the Senate that would help solve the problem.

The bipartisan legislation will help more veterans and their families obtain their military records, which are often required to access critical care and benefits veterans earn through their military service.

“I have teamed up with my Republican colleagues Sen. (Mike) Rounds and Sen. (Mike) Braun, as well as my Democratic colleague from New Hampshire Sen. (Jeanne) Shaheen,” Ossoff said. “As you know, I believe in working across the aisle to deliver for the state. And I am always working on behalf of Georgia’s veterans and military families.”

Ossoff says he will continue to work with Republicans on military issues.

“No matter how divided and polarized national politics is I am seeking solutions for veterans in Georgia, for military families in Georgia, bringing Democrats and Republicans together to deliver those solutions.”

This bill is in its infancy. The next step is to get it in front of a Senate committee. And that could happen in the next few weeks.