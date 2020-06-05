Ossoff questions Super PAC’s connection to Tomlinson campaign as Democratic primary draws near

Former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson’s fight to become a U.S. senator from Georgia is less than a week from its first test at the polls.

She is in a seven-person Democratic primary. And for the first time, front runner Jon Ossoff has gone on the offensive against Tomlinson. He has latched onto a watchdog report that has raised questions about Tomlinson’s campaign.

The center of the dispute between Tomlinson and Ossoff is a pro-Tomlinson Political Action Committee that is raising money and running television commercials.

That committee is called Undivided Politics and is led by Anne McGlamry, who is married to Michael McGlamry, a partner at Pope McGlamry, the law firm that employs Tomlinson’s husband.

That was reported this week by The Center for Responsive Politics through its website OpenSecrets.org.

The commercial features Tomlinson as an effective leader.

The names of those who contributed to the PAC were not released until after the watchdog report.

“I am disturbed by a watchdog group that Teresa’s campaign appears to be illegally coordinating with a super pac group out of her husband’s law firm,” Ossoff told News 3. “And they went to great lengths to keep their donors secret from the public. That’s dark money. It’s unethical, and appears to be illegal. And Teresa Tomlinson should do the right thing and call for these ads to come off the air.”

Ossoff says this is the very definition of dark money, which is political contributions from undisclosed sources. Tomlinson says that just isn’t the case.

“Let me just say first of all, this is not dark money,” Tomlinson said. “If you say that it’s dark money, you are either uninformed what the law is or simply don’t understand. If the names are revealed, it cannot and is not dark money. The names have been revealed, so it’s not dark money. So, if there’s a criticism about the Super Pac money, I am trying to win the nomination and I am not taking the money.”

Tomlinson says she has not coordinated with the Super PAC on the ads.

“This is a Super Pac independently of this campaign who chose, without my direction or control, to invest in this campaign on their own,” she said.

Election laws prohibit campaigns from coordinating with Super PACs.

News 3 reached out to candidate Sarah Riggs Amico for comment. Though a spokesperson, she declined.

The winner of the Democratic primary will face Republican incumbent David Perdue in the November General Election. To avoid a runoff in the primary, the leading vote-getter must get more than half the vote.