COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Sen. Ossoff was in Columbus Thursday afternoon to announce that he will be pushing for direct federal funding for a robotics program that will benefit students from kindergarten through college.

Ossoff toured a robotics lab at Columbus State University prior to making the announcement about potential funding.

CSU students showed off their projects as the senator asked questions and admired their efforts.

But the hook was the potential of $635,000 in additional funding for STEM education in Columbus.

“We are just now launching this effort in the Senate,” Ossoff said. “Victory is not assured. But I am going to reach out across the aisle and work with Republican colleagues to do everything I can to secure these resources to expand and build on the fine work that is being done here by Columbus State and the Muscogee County public schools.”

One possibility is that additional funding could be secured to expand CSU’s Coca-Cola Space Science Center down. That would tie the space program, educational opportunities, and robotics.