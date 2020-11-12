Ossoff stumps in Columbus as U.S. Senate races heat up and national focus shifts to Georgia

Using a stump speech in Columbus, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff went on the attack against incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue.

And he was questioning why Perdue has not made any public appearances since the Nov. 3 General Election.

“I am curious where the senator is,” Ossoff said after the Columbus rally to a growing press pool covering his campaign. “It has been eight days since the General Election. A majority of Georgians rejected his request for a second term. He hasn’t come out in public once.”

While Ossoff was working crowds in Macon and Columbus, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio appeared in Marietta calling for Georgians to support Perdue and Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who is facing a runoff challenge from Democrat, Rev. Raphael Warnock.

“Usually, you get to do these events and it’s like this one race is the difference between that and what we want for our country,” Rubio said in Cobb County. “Here, you got two of them. This is literally the showdown of all showdowns in terms of politics and what it means. And we don’t want to win one of them. We want to win both of them. We need to win both of them.”

Loeffler attended the Marietta event, but Perdue was not there.

“I really want to know where the senator is,” Ossoff said in Columbus. “And he owes the public an opportunity to ask him questions. I have challenged him to three debates. He hasn’t responded. He canceled our final debate during the General Election. So, yeah, I think our senator needs to come out in the public.”

Perdue was the leading vote-getter in the General Election, but fell just short of the 50 percent, plus one needed to avoid the runoff.

Ossoff was in Columbus two weeks ago, just before the General Election. There was only local media coverage of that event, that included Warnock.

Wednesday Ossoff drew a national media following into Muscogee County. Media outlets from across the county, including the Washington Post and CNN were following Ossoff. He took questions for about 15 minutes after the rally. He then did a taped interview with CNN in front of the Columbus Civic Center.

He said he will continue to focus on issues that resonate in Columbus.

“We wanted to make sure to come out to Muscogee County and the Chattahoochee River Valley and talk about issues that matter to the community here,” Ossoff said. “The substandard housing at Fort Benning. That will be a top priority for me in the U.S. Senate. Making sure that Muscogee County’s hospital system is adequately funded. Making sure that the rural areas around Columbus have the health clinics they need.”

WRBL News 3 has reached out to Perdue multiple times this week for an interview. He has not been available.

The Perdue campaign did send out a news release with a comment from Congressman Drew Ferguson, a West Point Republican who represents part of Columbus.

“Jon Ossoff is pushing a radical socialist agenda that would degrade our public safety by defunding the police, ruin our healthcare system by closing hospitals during a pandemic, and threaten our military bases like Fort Benning,” the statement read. “Senator Perdue has always stood by West Georgia communities and their priorities. We must support his re-election to stop Chuck Schumer and radical Democrats from using Ossoff to take over the United States Senate.”

Ossoff addressed his relationship with Schumer when answering a question from a Washington Post reporter.

“I hope to have the opportunity to work with the senator to get things done for Georgia, to deliver resources for Muscogee County hospitals, to deliver resources for health clinics in the Chattahoochee River Valley, to fix, finally, the housing at Fort Benning,” Ossoff said. “And I won’t hesitate to stand up to Sen. Schumer if I don’t think he is pursuing what I think is in the best interest of my state.”