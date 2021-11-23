Ossoff takes victory lap in Columbus, touting investment to be made with Infrastructure Bill

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — U.S. Sen Jon Ossoff was taking a victory lap in Columbus this morning.

He was touting the historic $1.2 trillion Infrastructure act that was signed into law by President Biden on Friday. Ossoff said it will benefit people across the country and especially in Georgia – and Columbus.

A year ago on the campaign trail, Ossoff promised infrastructure investment.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson thanked the senator for his role in passing the legislation that will pump millions into Columbus for transportation, roads, bridges, schools, and other capital upgrades.

“When Sen. Ossoff took office, he reached out to Columbus, Ga., and his message was very simple — what do you need, what can I do,” Henderson said. “So, we are very grateful for the opportunity to take advantage of this infrastructure bill here in Muscogee County.”

There is $1.36 billion to improve and expand public transportation statewide over the next five years. More than $20 million dollars of that is earmarked for Columbus.

“This is about upgrading our quality of life,” Ossoff said. “This is about making it easier and more efficient for the residents of Columbus and the Chattahoochee River Valley to get from home to work, home to school. To get to the doctor’s office. To go out and run errands. So, major upgrades for public transit here in Columbus are on the way.”

There are $225 million dollars for bridge replacement and repairs in Georgia.

$135 million to build an electric vehicle charging network across Georgia