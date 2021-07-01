Ossoff touts Child Tax Credit during Thursday stop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A day after stopping in LaGrange, U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, was in Columbus Thursday.

The senator was here selling the Child Tax Credit that passed Congress this year. And he made sure people knew the checks he says many American families need are on the way.

Before touring the Boys and Girls Club, Ossoff held a roundtable with local officials.

But the primary point of his trip was to tout the Child Tax Credit that can mean up to $300 a month that many parents with children will begin receiving in August.

Ossoff spent some time in the Boys and Girls Club classrooms as the summer program is in full swing.

“Relief is here,” Ossoff said during a news conference flanked by city and state elected officials. “Tax relief is here. The Child Tax Credit we passed earlier this year will begin to benefit 90 percent of Georgia families starting next month.”

The credit is $3,000 per year for children ages 6-17 and $3,600 per year for children 5 and under.

Ossoff made the point that Georgians paved the way for this tax credit with the January vote that swung the control of the U.S. Senate.