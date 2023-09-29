INGREDIENTS
- Baguette
- Apple
- Deli ham
- Extra sharp cheddar cheese slices
- Dijon mustard
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat oven to 350F.
- Slice the baguette in half then again length wise and lay flat on a baking sheet.
- Slice the apple into thin slices.
- Place the ham slices on the baguette.
- Top the ham with the thinly sliced apples.
- Add the slices of cheddar cheese on top of the apples.
- Place in oven for about 10 minutes or until the cheese has melted and the ham starts to curl.
- Take out of the oven and top with Dijon mustard.
- Sandwich the halves together and cut into fourths. Enjoy!