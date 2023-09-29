INGREDIENTS

  • Baguette
  • Apple
  • Deli ham
  • Extra sharp cheddar cheese slices
  • Dijon mustard

DIRECTIONS

  1. Preheat oven to 350F.
  2. Slice the baguette in half then again length wise and lay flat on a baking sheet.
  3. Slice the apple into thin slices.
  4. Place the ham slices on the baguette.
  5. Top the ham with the thinly sliced apples.
  6. Add the slices of cheddar cheese on top of the apples.
  7. Place in oven for about 10 minutes or until the cheese has melted and the ham starts to curl.
  8. Take out of the oven and top with Dijon mustard.
  9. Sandwich the halves together and cut into fourths. Enjoy!