Ingredients:
- Ground Chicken
- Ground Chicken Breast
- Pre-washed/Pre-cut Lettuce
- Cashews
- Toasted Sesame seeds
- Olive Oil
- Soy Sauce
- Garlic (Minced)
- Ginger (Minced)
- Sliced Green Onions
- Tri-Pepper Mix
- Onion
- Brown Sugar
- Orange Juice
- Toasted Sesame Oil
Directions:
- In a mixing bowl for the sauce – combine 1 cup of Orange Juice, 3 tbsp of Soy Sauce, 2 tbsp of Brown Sugar, and Toasted Sesame Oil.
2. On medium heat, add olive oil to a skillet. Once the skillet is warm enough, add in the chicken, onion, and tri-pepper mix.
3. After the onions have softened in your skillet, the sauce is added.
4. Bring all to a simmer.
5. At this point, add the minced garlic & ginger to warm.
6. Add in a tbsp of Sesame Seeds and a handful of cashews.
7. Fill a leaf of lettuce with your mixture, and you’re done! Enjoy!