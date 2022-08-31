Ingredients:

Ground Chicken

Ground Chicken Breast

Pre-washed/Pre-cut Lettuce

Cashews

Toasted Sesame seeds

Olive Oil

Soy Sauce

Garlic (Minced)

Ginger (Minced)

Sliced Green Onions

Tri-Pepper Mix

Onion

Brown Sugar

Orange Juice

Toasted Sesame Oil

Directions:

In a mixing bowl for the sauce – combine 1 cup of Orange Juice, 3 tbsp of Soy Sauce, 2 tbsp of Brown Sugar, and Toasted Sesame Oil.

2. On medium heat, add olive oil to a skillet. Once the skillet is warm enough, add in the chicken, onion, and tri-pepper mix.

3. After the onions have softened in your skillet, the sauce is added.

4. Bring all to a simmer.

5. At this point, add the minced garlic & ginger to warm.

6. Add in a tbsp of Sesame Seeds and a handful of cashews.

7. Fill a leaf of lettuce with your mixture, and you’re done! Enjoy!