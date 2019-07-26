Our Kitchen: Sausage And Cream Cheese Crescent Casserole

INGREDIENTS:

  • Sausage
  • Butter Flake Crescent Rolls
  • Cream Cheese (8 Ounces)


DIRECTIONS:

  1. Cook sausage in pan until brown.
  2. Put sausage and cream cheese in bowl, and mix thoroughly.
  3. Roll out a tube of butter flake crescent roll dough, and tear off a sheet that fits on the bottom of a glass casserole dish.
  4. Pour the bowl of sausage and cream cheese inside the glass casserole dish and spread evenly on top with spoon.
  5. Put last sheet of butter flake crescent roll mix on top.
  6. Cook inside oven preheated at 350 Degrees.
  7. When finished cooking, eat and enjoy!

