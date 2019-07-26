Our Kitchen: Sausage And Cream Cheese Crescent Casserole

INGREDIENTS:
- Sausage
- Butter Flake Crescent Rolls
- Cream Cheese (8 Ounces)
DIRECTIONS:
- Cook sausage in pan until brown.
- Put sausage and cream cheese in bowl, and mix thoroughly.
- Roll out a tube of butter flake crescent roll dough, and tear off a sheet that fits on the bottom of a glass casserole dish.
- Pour the bowl of sausage and cream cheese inside the glass casserole dish and spread evenly on top with spoon.
- Put last sheet of butter flake crescent roll mix on top.
- Cook inside oven preheated at 350 Degrees.
- When finished cooking, eat and enjoy!