Our Kitchen: Summer Squash Casserole

INGREDIENTS:
- Squash
- Onions
- Butter
- Eggs
- Bread Crumbs
- Cheddar Cheese
- Salt
- Pepper
- Cooking Spray
DIRECTIONS:
- Boil the squash and onions for about 10 minutes.
- Cut squash and onions into bite sized chunks and place into a bowl.
- Add 1/4 of a cup of butter, 2 eggs, and 1/2 of a cup of seasoned bread crumbs.
- Spray a casserole dish with cooking spray, and add the mixture from the bowl inside the casserole dish.
- Add cheddar cheese and melted butter.
- Preheat oven to 375 Degrees. Bake the casserole between 45 minutes to an hour.
- Serve and enjoy when ready.
Season with salt and pepper.