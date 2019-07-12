Our Kitchen: Summer Squash Casserole

INGREDIENTS:

  • Squash
  • Onions
  • Butter
  • Eggs
  • Bread Crumbs
  • Cheddar Cheese
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Cooking Spray

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Boil the squash and onions for about 10 minutes.
  2. Cut squash and onions into bite sized chunks and place into a bowl.
  3. Add 1/4 of a cup of butter, 2 eggs, and 1/2 of a cup of seasoned bread crumbs.
  4. Spray a casserole dish with cooking spray, and add the mixture from the bowl inside the casserole dish.
  5. Add cheddar cheese and melted butter.
  6. Preheat oven to 375 Degrees. Bake the casserole between 45 minutes to an hour.
  7. Serve and enjoy when ready.

Season with salt and pepper.

