Outrage grows in Texas following deadly police-shooting of woman in home

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – Police officials in Fort Worth, Texas, say they plan Monday to interview a white police officer who shot and killed a black woman in her family home.

The family of Atatiana Jefferson says she was watching her 8-year-old nephew early Saturday when police came to the home.

A neighbor had called police because the home’s front door was left open.

Police say the officer drew his weapon and fired when police saw someone near a window inside the house. He’s on administrative leave.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

Trending Stories

Don't Miss