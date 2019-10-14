Outrage grows in Texas following deadly police-shooting of woman in home

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – Police officials in Fort Worth, Texas, say they plan Monday to interview a white police officer who shot and killed a black woman in her family home.

The family of Atatiana Jefferson says she was watching her 8-year-old nephew early Saturday when police came to the home.

A neighbor had called police because the home’s front door was left open.

Police say the officer drew his weapon and fired when police saw someone near a window inside the house. He’s on administrative leave.