MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said that a man was arrested after a traffic stop.
According to Sheriff Buddy Harwood, deputies stopped the vehicle due to an expired registration.
During the stop, deputies found a Glock .40 caliber handgun, $685, and around 104 grams or 3.7 ounces of methamphetamine.
Geoffrey Grant Griffey Jr. was arrested and charged with the following:
- two counts of trafficking schedule II
- felony possession of methamphetamine
- possession of drug paraphernalia
- driving while license revoked
Griffey Jr. is currently in the Madison Detention Center on a 75,000 Secured bond.