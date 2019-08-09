Over 100 students graduate at Fort Benning

Family and friends were invited to Fort Benning today to celebrate the graduation of over 100 students from colleges all over the U.S.

Students were presented with either their associates degree, bachelors degree or masters degree. Graduates ranged from members of the military, family members, retirees and civilians.

Officials acknowledged the students for their tenacity to serve their country along with working towards getting a degree. Lakeitha Smiley- Hooks received her masters in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance. She says she could not have done this without her family.

“This is not just my day to celebrate this is also there’s too. They’ve been on this ride with me through it all, so I’m definitely grateful for them because if it was not for them then I wouldn’t even be able to be here,” Smiley-Hooks said.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson was one of the guest speakers.

He left the students with a famous quote from Muhammad Ali. “The Service you do for others is the rent you pay for your room here on Earth.”