Over 25 people displaced, two dead after Midtown Park Apartment fire late Friday night

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Columbus Fire and EMS crews are still on scene of the large structure fire from late Friday night.

Overnight the Red Cross of Southwest Georgia responded to a multi-family apartment fire with confirmed fatalities at the Midtown Park Apartments on 12th Street in Columbus.

Red Cross volunteers assisted 27 people displaced from their homes in the early morning hours of Saturday.

The fire affected 30 occupied apartment units and the Red Cross has initially helped 16 families with their emergency needs for temporary shelter, food, clothing and personal care items.

Caseworkers will continue to work with the displaced residents today and in the days ahead to help them get back on their feet.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this fire as we continue to provide support to those who need it,” said Adelaide Kirk, Executive Director. “Although apartment buildings are more likely to have sprinkler systems and fire alarms, it’s still critical to have a fire escape plan and working smoke alarms in your unit. Right now is the perfect time for Southwest Georgia residents to create or update their plan.”

Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley has confirmed two male victims lost their lives in the fire at Midtown Park Apartments.

The names of the two victims have not been released.

Officials say are not actively searching for more people in the structure.

Witnesses say they can see the fire’s light from Overlook Crossing, not far away from the incident.