 

Over two dozen people rescued from Houston home in possible smuggling case, police say

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Houston Police Dept.)

HOUSTON (NEXSTAR) – A man seen running down the street in his underwear led officers to a suspected human smuggling operation where over two dozen people were being held in a southwest Houston home, police said Thursday.

The man was yelling that he had been kidnapped and that thirty more people were being held hostage inside the house, police said.

Officers said they rescued approximately 25 males and 1 female from the home.

Houston police are now working with the Department of Homeland Security on the case.

A Fort Bend school opened a gym to house the victims so they could get out of the cold, police said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

61° / 44°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 61° 44°

Friday

64° / 38°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 100% 64° 38°

Saturday

61° / 36°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 61° 36°

Sunday

58° / 42°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 58° 42°

Monday

57° / 33°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 57° 33°

Tuesday

55° / 33°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 55° 33°

Wednesday

59° / 36°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 59° 36°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

47°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
47°

46°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
46°

46°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
46°

48°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
48°

49°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
49°

49°

8 AM
Few Showers
30%
49°

52°

9 AM
Showers
40%
52°

55°

10 AM
Showers
50%
55°

58°

11 AM
Showers
50%
58°

61°

12 PM
Rain
60%
61°

62°

1 PM
Light Rain
80%
62°

63°

2 PM
Rain
90%
63°

62°

3 PM
Rain
100%
62°

62°

4 PM
Rain
80%
62°

61°

5 PM
Light Rain
60%
61°

58°

6 PM
Showers
40%
58°

55°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
55°

53°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
53°

50°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
50°

48°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
48°

46°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
46°

45°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
45°

43°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
43°

42°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
42°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories