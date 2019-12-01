Overnight shooting kills man, Phenix City police searching for person of interest

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Phenix City Police are searching for a person of interest who should be considered armed and dangerous after an overnight shooting death.

“Sunday, December 1st at 12:33 am, a shooting was reported to police at 1310 8th Street South. Upon arrival, police found a deceased male, later identified as Kishard Miller, age 30, with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Russell County Coroners Office,” said Capt. Darryl Williams with the Phenix City Police Department.

A person of interest in the homicide is identified as 33-year-old Jasper Jermaine Miller. He may be driving a 1998 tan Lincoln Town car, tag number TVR 171 Alabama.

Police say Miller is considered armed and dangerous.

“Do not approach, but please notify your local law enforcement agency if you see this individual. He is wanted for questioning in this case,” said Williams.

If you have any information please contact the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611 or (334) 448-2813.