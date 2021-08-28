Overnight shooting leaves 16-year-old dead; 47th Columbus homicide victim of the year

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga, (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Coroner’s office has confirmed an early-morning Saturday shooting that has left a 16-year-old dead.

The teenager has not been identified yet pending notification of next of kin. The shooting happened on Knight Drive and the victim was pronounced dead at 1:42 a.m. at the Piedmont Columbus Regional midtown campus, according to Deputy Coroner Charles Newton.

Columbus Police are investigating, a police spokesperson confirmed Saturday morning. It is the 47th homicide of 2021 with four months remaining in the year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories