Overnight shooting leaves 16-year-old dead; 47th Columbus homicide victim of the year

COLUMBUS, Ga, (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Coroner’s office has confirmed an early-morning Saturday shooting that has left a 16-year-old dead.

The teenager has not been identified yet pending notification of next of kin. The shooting happened on Knight Drive and the victim was pronounced dead at 1:42 a.m. at the Piedmont Columbus Regional midtown campus, according to Deputy Coroner Charles Newton.

Columbus Police are investigating, a police spokesperson confirmed Saturday morning. It is the 47th homicide of 2021 with four months remaining in the year.