Overnight shooting leaves one with life-threatening injuries in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a late night shooting. According police, a woman is fighting for her life after being shot near the intersection of Rosemont Drive and Manchester Expressway.

Police say the shooting happened Monday night around midnight. Police have not released any more details.

This is still an on-going investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus police.

This is a developing story, stay with WRBL News 3 on-air and online for new details as they become available.