Overnight traffic fatality in Troup County

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Troup County Coroners have pronounced a man dead after he was found in his car on Wednesday, June 23.

John David Stroud Jr. was found in a 2010 Nissan Titan off the shoulder of a roadway after 8:20 p.m.

The victim was discovered by LaGrange Police Department after they responded to a single-vehicle accident at the 1700 block of Mooty Bridge Road. Police say the truck was traveling southbound when it veered off the road into a fixed object.

An investigation into this incident is underway. If you have any information about the case, contact the LaGrange Police Department.