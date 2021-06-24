Overnight traffic fatality in Troup County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Troup County Coroners have pronounced a man dead after he was found in his car on Wednesday, June 23.

John David Stroud Jr. was found in a 2010 Nissan Titan off the shoulder of a roadway after 8:20 p.m.

The victim was discovered by LaGrange Police Department after they responded to a single-vehicle accident at the 1700 block of Mooty Bridge Road. Police say the truck was traveling southbound when it veered off the road into a fixed object.

An investigation into this incident is underway. If you have any information about the case, contact the LaGrange Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories