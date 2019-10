FILE – In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the Facebook logo on a screen at Nasdaq in Time Square, New York. Facebook and its partners have asked financial authorities in Switzerland to evaluate their plan to create a new digital currency called Libra. Facebook has said a nonprofit association headquartered in Geneva would oversee Libra, putting it under Swiss regulatory authority. The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority said Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 the Libra Association has requested an “assessment” of its plan. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, file)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP)–A Facebook executive says a new quasi-independent oversight board will soon be making decisions on some of the platform’s most difficult content questions.

Facebook announced today that the board will consider a relatively small number of cases after all appeals of Facebook decisions have been exhausted.

Board members will be named in December and start hearing cases in early 2020.