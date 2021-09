COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A single vehicle incident resulted in an overturned vehicle on the median of JR Allen Pkwy shortly after 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5. The incident occurred between 2nd Ave. and River Rd.

Sgt. Aaron Evrard with Columbus PD confirms that only minor injuries were sustained from the wreck.

Lanes of traffic on JR Allen are still blocked off as Columbus PD works to clear the scene. Drivers are advised to take an alternate route until the area has been cleared.