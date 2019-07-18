Owner of Family Tax Services arrested; Valley police say she stole clients’ refunds

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Valley tax preparer is facing Theft of Property 1st after investigators say she stole federal refunds from several of her clients.

“On July 1st and July 14th, Christina Prather Williams was arrested and charged with Theft of Property 1st. The arrests are the result of an investigation being conducted by the Valley Police Department into allegations that Williams has stolen the federal income tax refund from several of her customers,” said Major Mike Reynolds.

Investigators say Williams has owned and operated Family Tax Services, located at 85 Trammell Avenue in Valley, since 2016.

“This investigation is still active and more charges are pending as victims are identified. The Internal Revenue Service has been contacted with a request for assistance in this case,” said Reynolds.

If you are a client of Family Tax Service and have not yet received your 2018 income tax return, please contact Lt. Chris Daniel at 334-756-5261. If you are a former client or have already received your return, you are encouraged to contact the IRS (1-800-829-1040) to determine if the amount issued is what you received.