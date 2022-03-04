WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – The owner of a home for disabled children in Georgia has been arrested and charged with cruelty to children, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

In a news release, GBI officials said David Fahey, age 62, of Wrightsville, had been charged with four counts of felony cruelty to children and three counts of felony false imprisonment.

Fahey is the owner of King’s Cleft in Wrightsville. Officials with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said the “nonprofit Christian family home” provides a home for disabled and handicapped children.

Fahey’s arrest follows a nearly two-month long investigation.

On Jan. 21, 2022, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office called in the GBI to investigate allegations of child abuse and disabled adult abuse at the home.

At the beginning of the investigation, five children and five adults were found living at the home. The children were removed and placed into the custody of the Division of Family and Children Services. The disabled adults are in the process of being removed by Adult Protective Services.

Officials said David Fahey’s wife, Kathy Fahey, who has died, was also a subject of the investigation.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Eastman at 478-374-6988 or the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 478-864-3941. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online or by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477).